Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 246,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

