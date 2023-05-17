12,483 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after acquiring an additional 844,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after acquiring an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

