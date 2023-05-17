Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $9,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
