Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

