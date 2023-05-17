Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,632 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

