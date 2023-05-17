Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after buying an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after acquiring an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.