Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,798,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 534,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 476,689 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 333,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

