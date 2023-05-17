Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 205,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.