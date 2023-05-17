Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

