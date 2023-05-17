Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

