Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

