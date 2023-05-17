Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

NYSE:GM opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

