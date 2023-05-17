Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,248 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,083,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 824,967 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 482,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 241,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

PGX stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

