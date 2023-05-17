Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $45,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

