Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 49,556 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $46,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $371.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.61 and its 200 day moving average is $335.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.