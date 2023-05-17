Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $46,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

