Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.57 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $43,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

