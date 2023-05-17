Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,042 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $43,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

