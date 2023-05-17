Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 255,413 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Celsius worth $43,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Celsius by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Celsius by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Celsius stock opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

