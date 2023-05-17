Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 684,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

