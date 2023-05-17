Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,222,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Guidewire Software worth $42,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,905.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

