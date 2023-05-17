Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 825,515 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $42,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,684,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares in the company, valued at $73,790,542.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

