Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,741 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Graco worth $44,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Graco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

