Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nucor worth $43,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

