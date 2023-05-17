Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.51 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Etsy worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

