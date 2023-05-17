Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.77 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $51,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,428,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $335.34 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

