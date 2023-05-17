M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of M.D.C. worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 217.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

