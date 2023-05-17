Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $49,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $402.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

