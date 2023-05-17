Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $52,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.3 %

GPK stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.