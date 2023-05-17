Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,438 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $50,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

