Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.10 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $52,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.