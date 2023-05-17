Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Sprout Social worth $50,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 99,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

