Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $48,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

