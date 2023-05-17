Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,348 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Donaldson worth $52,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

