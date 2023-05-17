Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 368,225 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,225 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

