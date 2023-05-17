Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,845 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $47,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 91.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.94 and its 200-day moving average is $285.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

