Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $47,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

