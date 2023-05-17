Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.93 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Coterra Energy worth $50,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.