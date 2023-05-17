Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $48,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $150,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,063 shares of company stock worth $15,711,064 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

