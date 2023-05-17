Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,904 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,904 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $51,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

