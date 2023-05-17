Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 454,973 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Matador Resources worth $51,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 636,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

