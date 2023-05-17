Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.61 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

