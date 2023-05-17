Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Angion Biomedica worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 391.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 14.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

