12,028 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NMR opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nomura

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

