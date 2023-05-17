30,892 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

