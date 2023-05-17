Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 862,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,586 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $5,727,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,626 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.5 %

CCL stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.