Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tilray by 210.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Down 3.3 %

TLRY opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Tilray’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.