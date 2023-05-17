4,036 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

