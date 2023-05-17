Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

