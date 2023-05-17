Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

